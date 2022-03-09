Mobile reveals plans for Hall of Fame Courtyard honoring city’s baseball legends

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hammerin’ Hank Aaron will be the first baseball legend from Mobile to be immortalized at Cooper-Riverside Park.

The city unveiled plans for the Hall of Fame Courtyard that will honor the five Mobilians who are members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Along with Aaron, there will also be statues of Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, Ozzie Smith, and Willie McCovey.

Aaron’s widow Billye spoke at the city’s official announcement on Tuesday and said she and many others are grateful for the tribute.

“I have heard on many occasions the desire on the part of many Black Mobilians to have statues and other kinds of recognition for the Hall of Famers, and for those players who made outstanding contributions to Major League Baseball,” Aaron said.

Per capita, no other community has more Hall of Fame players than Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “This is one way for the City of Mobile to recognize these great men and their contributions to Major League Baseball and our community. Above all else, we want to showcase their legacies and inspire future generations of Mobilians.”

Michigan-based sculptor Brett Grill is designing and casting five, 9-foot-tall bronze statues that will be placed in the park. A model of what Aaron’s statue will look like was at the city’s presentation.

A rendering shows the plans for a Hall of Fame Courtyard in Cooper Riverside Park honoring the five Mobilians inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. (City of Mobile)

