More rain possible

As of midmorning, it’s cloudy and gloomy with chilly temperatures. We’re still sitting in the low 50s as of 10 a.m. and most of us will stay in the 50s all day. There won’t be any additional severe weather threats today or tomorrow, but more rain could show up for this afternoon and evening so keep the rain gear close by.

Our next risk of severe storms arrives Friday ahead of a very powerful cold front. We’ll warm back up to the lower 70s for Thursday and Friday.

After the front moves through, highs Saturday will only reach the low 50s with a brutal north wind and we drop below freezing Sunday morning. Weekend sky conditions will be sunny.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.