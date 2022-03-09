Advertise With Us
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Mobile County just past midnight

Tornado damage in Mobile County
Tornado damage in Mobile County(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Mobile County just after midnight Wednesday.

A survey team said it found damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 to 100 mph.

The tornado touched down on Lakefront Court off of Newman Road around 12:42 a.m. It produced tree damage in that area as it moved northeast. The weather service said the worst structural damage was at a home near the intersection of Lakefront Drive and Dogwood Circle.

The team said the tornado weakened slightly as it went over Scenic View Drive but gained more power as it approached Busby Road. Several trees were snapped in that area.

According to NWS, the tornado lifted just northeast of Busby Road.

The survey team checked out reports of tornado damage on Repoll Road, but said the damage there was caused by straight-line winds.

