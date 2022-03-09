New bill stops purchase of U.S. and Alabama flags made outside United States
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey signed a new bill into law on Wednesday, which will prohibit state agencies or institutions from purchase U.S. and Alabama flags made outside the United States.
Governor Ivey issued this statement on signing Senate Bill 77:
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.