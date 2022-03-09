Advertise With Us
Overnight severe weather leaves damage in West Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The severe storms that rolled through overnight left behind some significant damage in West Mobile.

FOX10 News talked with residents of Lakefront Drive, which is off Grand Bay Wilmer Road.

There was significant damage to the home of Joe Clarke, with multiple trees down, a kayak in the screened porch, and a broken window caused by flying debris.

The homeowners were unharmed. They said the it lasted just seconds.

“All the sudden the alarm on our phones went off,” Clarke said. “We jumped out of bed to go through the house to try to see if she’s OK My mother-in-law lives over here. And then seconds later it was over. It was quick.”

We’ll get a better look at storm damage after sunrise.

