Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Recipe: Tuscan Tortellini

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shares an easy, creamy pasta recipe made with pesto, veggies and cheeses.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 20 oz. cheese tortellini pasta
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 can quartered artichoke hearts
  • 5 oz baby spinach
  • 4 oz mushrooms, chopped
  • 1 jar roasted red bell peppers, chopped
  • 1/2 cup onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup pesto
  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup pasta cooking liquid
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan or Romano cheese
  • 1.5 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper

STEPS:

Heat olive oil over medium high heat in a large skillet. Add onions and mushrooms. Cook for 5-7 minutes until browned and softened. Add artichokes, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute.

Add pesto, cream cheese, and heavy cream. Stir until melted and smooth. Add spinach. Stir until wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in roasted red bell peppers and lemon juice. Reduce heat to low.

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add tortellini and cook for 2 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup hot cooking liquid. Drain pasta.

Transfer drained tortellini to the sauce. Add 1/2 cup hot cooking liquid and shredded cheese. Stir until combined. Eat immediately.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2022 Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament
2022 Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament
Less wrinkles with Plexaderm
Less wrinkles with Plexaderm
Healthy Living with USA Health: Medical Mission Trip & importance of routine healthcare
Healthy Living with USA Health: Medical Mission Trip & Importance of Routine Healthcare
Less wrinkles with Plexaderm
Less wrinkles with Plexaderm
2022 Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament
2022 Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament