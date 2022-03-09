Recipe: Tuscan Tortellini

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shares an easy, creamy pasta recipe made with pesto, veggies and cheeses.

INGREDIENTS:

20 oz. cheese tortellini pasta

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 can quartered artichoke hearts

5 oz baby spinach

4 oz mushrooms, chopped

1 jar roasted red bell peppers, chopped

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup pesto

4 oz cream cheese

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup pasta cooking liquid

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan or Romano cheese

1.5 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

STEPS:

Heat olive oil over medium high heat in a large skillet. Add onions and mushrooms. Cook for 5-7 minutes until browned and softened. Add artichokes, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute.

Add pesto, cream cheese, and heavy cream. Stir until melted and smooth. Add spinach. Stir until wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in roasted red bell peppers and lemon juice. Reduce heat to low.

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add tortellini and cook for 2 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup hot cooking liquid. Drain pasta.

Transfer drained tortellini to the sauce. Add 1/2 cup hot cooking liquid and shredded cheese. Stir until combined. Eat immediately.

