Recipe: Tuscan Tortellini
Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shares an easy, creamy pasta recipe made with pesto, veggies and cheeses.
INGREDIENTS:
- 20 oz. cheese tortellini pasta
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 can quartered artichoke hearts
- 5 oz baby spinach
- 4 oz mushrooms, chopped
- 1 jar roasted red bell peppers, chopped
- 1/2 cup onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup pesto
- 4 oz cream cheese
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup pasta cooking liquid
- 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan or Romano cheese
- 1.5 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
STEPS:
Heat olive oil over medium high heat in a large skillet. Add onions and mushrooms. Cook for 5-7 minutes until browned and softened. Add artichokes, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute.
Add pesto, cream cheese, and heavy cream. Stir until melted and smooth. Add spinach. Stir until wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in roasted red bell peppers and lemon juice. Reduce heat to low.
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add tortellini and cook for 2 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup hot cooking liquid. Drain pasta.
Transfer drained tortellini to the sauce. Add 1/2 cup hot cooking liquid and shredded cheese. Stir until combined. Eat immediately.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
