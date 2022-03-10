2022 Touch A Truck to benefit Adoption Rocks and Rapahope

The following information was provided by event organizaers:

Touch A Truck is a family friendly event that offers children (and adults) a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of trucks, and meet the people who build, protect, and serve the community. All the fun takes place Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hank Aaron Stadium. What child doesn’t dream of sitting in the driver’s seat of a bulldozer? Touch A Truck provides just that! Children will be allowed to climb aboard and ask questions about their favorite trucks in a safe environment. There will also be snacks, treats and drinks available for purchase. Cost is $20 per car (cash only). All proceeds benefit Rapahope and Adoption Rocks.

Contact (251) 476-9880 or email info@rapahope.org for more sponsorship information.

HANK AARON STADIUM

755 Bolling Brothers Blvd.Mobile, AL 36609

