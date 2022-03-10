Alabama launches updated website showcasing child nutrition programs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Education’s child nutrition program has expanded its Break for a Plate website to showcase the state’s vast array of feeding initiatives.

According to ALSDE, the updated website helps showcase the initiatives, helping to bridge the gap between Alabamians and the food they need. Previously, the website focused solely on the summer food service program. The new website promotes all of the state’s programs. It features overviews of each program, who is eligible, and how to participate.

“With one in four Alabama families living with food hardships, and nearly 60 percent of the state’s public school children eating free or reduced-cost school lunches, there was a real need to get more information out to assist our state’s residents,” said ALSDE Director of Child Nutrition Angelice Lowe.

Some of the initiatives for the Break for a Plate include:

Community feeding/food distribution, which provides emergency food assistance to low-income Americans as well as supplemental foods to the elderly;

Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), which primarily provides meals to those children and adults in daycare facilities;

National School Lunch Programs (NSLP), which encompass breakfast, lunch, after school snack, milk, and fresh fruit and vegetable programs;

Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which provides two free meals to any child 18 and under each day during the summer months when school is not in session.

To learn more about Break for a Plate initiatives, call (334) 694-4656. Details can also be found at www.BreakforaPlate.com.

