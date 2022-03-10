Alabama’s red snapper season opens May 27

(WALA) - Alabama state waters and federal waters will open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper harvest on Friday, May 27, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Marine Resources Division (MRD) announced Wednesday.

The season will consist of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday, and continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met.

The exact Alabama private angler quota for 2022 has not yet been provided by the NOAA Fisheries. MRD will announce a season closure date when the 2022 quota is anticipated to be met. The daily bag limit will be two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.

Anglers 16 years of age and older must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license and any Alabama resident 65 or older or a lifetime saltwater license holder must have a current saltwater angler registration.

