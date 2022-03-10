Apple’s Spring Event, New Budget iPhone and 5G

Apple holds its first big product event of 2022 and the focus was all on performance.. We’re talking faster chips, more devices with 5G connectivity and more powerful cameras.

Highlights from Tuesday’s launch include: a new budget iPhone SE, an updated iPad Air, and a more powerful Mac chip.

A new Mac chip

Apple’s in-house M1 chips have improved the speed and performance of its devices. Now, the company is adding a new chip, the M1 Ultra, to the lineup. The latest processor joins its existing family of chips, including the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max.

The M1 Ultra will make some Mac desktops faster, more powerful and more power efficient. It has 114 million transistors (seven times more than the M1), 128 GB of unified memory for big workloads, and is nearly eight times faster than the M1.

The Mac Studio and Studio Display

Apple unveiled new desktop computers -- the Mac Studio and Studio Display -- that will use its M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips.

Thanks to Apple’s in-house chips, the Mac Studio has a strikingly small form factor — just 7.7 inches by 3.7 inches. It will also be quieter, faster and more energy efficient than other high-end Macs. The Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra is expected to be 90% faster than the company’s powerful 16-core Mac Pro.

Meanwhile, the Mac Studio with M1 Max will have up to 64 GB of unified memory, and the M1 Ultra will have up to 128 GB of memory.

The Mac Studio comes with four thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, ethernet and HDMI ports and a pro audio jack on the back. The front of the device will feature an SD card reader and either USB-C or thunderbolt ports on the front, depending on the model.

The Studio Display comes with a 27-inch screen and a 5K retina display. It also boasts a 12 megapixel camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature for improved video calls, as well as spatial audio capabilities.

The Mac Studio with M1 Max will start at $1,999 and the device with the M1 Ultra will start at $3,999. The Mac Studio Display will start at $1,599. The line is now available for pre-orders and will be available March 18.

Apple’s M1 chip will also be used in an updated iPad Air. The new iPad features 5G connectivity and a revamped camera. The price starts at $599 when it hits stores March 18th.

Apple’s low-cost iPhone SE updates the 2020′s model by also adding 5G connectivity. It runs on the company’s faster A15 Bionic chip, the same in-house processor that drives the iPhone 13 line. It also features an updated camera and a longer-lasting battery, packed into the same 4.7-inch display as the previous model. The device will cost $429 — $30 more than the previous model.

It wasn’t all devices and gadgets. Apple kicking off the Peek Performance event with a surprise; announcing Major League Baseball games are coming to Apple TV+. Two games every Friday during the season and you won’t need a subscription to watch...at least not at first.

