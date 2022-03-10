Baldwin County man charged with animal cruelty after dogs found in inhumane conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Baldwin County man is behind bars after police say fifty dogs were found inside his trailer, living in horrible conditions.

Gilmer Edwards of Silverhill, was arrested and is facing charges of animal cruelty.

Gilmer Edwards charged with animal cruelty (WALA)

FOX 10 News spoke with neighbors who were shocked and heartbroken that these animals were treated this way.

Barbara Osborne, a Silverhill resident, says it was even more shocking that no one knew this was going on, given the number of dogs that were found.

“Holy --- whatever. How could this, how could anybody do that and how can they handle that many dogs? Just totally flabbergasted pretty much,” Osborne said.

The trailer which is on Meadow Dove Lane, the front porch was covered in feces and the home full of urine and garbage.

Baldwin County deputies say those were the conditions these 50 fifty dogs were living in.

Despite their living conditions, the dogs are said to be in good shape.

Most of the dogs were taken to the Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg.

A board member at the shelter, Sally Crane, says they have a lot of work ahead.

“Today is vetting. Making sure they have all their vaccinations, making sure they’re microchipped, heartworm testing them, and just overall looking at their current medical status. Do they need any treatments?” Crane said.

Crane says once they get them cleaned up, they hope to have them adopted soon.

“We’ll be bathing for the next few days because of the condition they currently are in. They do have a lot of caked-on feces and urine and everything on them,” Crane said. “So we’re gonna first, of course, try to bathe them but if not then we’ll have to cut off matts and stuff like that to get them ready.”

The shelter in Hattiesburg is asking for donations.

