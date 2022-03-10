Advertise With Us
College athlete arrested for allegedly breaking into St. Paul Episcopal School

Police say local college athlete 21-year-old Terrence Gennari is the man responsible.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have made an arrest after St. Paul’s Episcopal School was burglarized and damaged last week.

Police say last week Gennari broke into the school and while he was inside, damaged several classrooms and busted windows.

After his arrest, FOX10 news discovered that Gennari is a student athlete at Spring Hill College.

That campus is only seven minutes away from the scene. We reached out to the college and received this statement:

“Spring Hill College is disappointed to learn of the recent events which led to the arrest of a student, Terrence Gennari.

While any allegation of a crime is unfortunate, the College does not condone his alleged actions and they are not becoming of the behavior that we expect from our students.

The College maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any acts of violence and has cooperated fully with law enforcement. While the investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further.”

