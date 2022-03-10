Dozens at the University of South Alabama participate in a vigil to show support for Ukraine

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues dozens gathered at the Mitchell Center at the University of South Alabama to show support for Ukraine.

The vigil featured prayer, a moment of silence, and the Ukrainian national anthem performed by the Mobile International Youth Singers. All as some local Ukrainians continue to process what’s happening in their home country.

“I typically spend my days oscillating between anguish and sadness and anger,” said Andon Svynarenko.

“It just was like a shock,” said Vicktoria Pastukh. “I just kind of feel like I’m still sleeping and I’m having a nightmare.”

Supporters stood around the waterman globe showing different signs of support like wearing blue and yellow, displaying the Ukrainian flag, and holding pens with sunflowers which is the national flower of Ukraine.

Andon Svynarenko a Ukrainian professor, even performed a poem in both Ukrainian and English.

“It’s a universal encapsulation of what it means to be displaced. What it feels to be without a home,” said Svynarenko.

He says even thousands miles away the support from this area is making a difference

“I know from my friends in Ukraine. It matters to people to know that in regions as remote as southern Alabama they are known they are seen and they are sympathized with,” said Svynarenko.

The prayers and a tight nit community is also helping those in mobile get through this tough time.

“We have our community here,” said Pastukh. “It’s not very big but it’s still together. It’s like we have a small family here. But without your support guys it would be very hard. Thank you.”

