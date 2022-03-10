Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat.

A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow warm, unstable air to move into our area ahead of a strong cold front. Thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

In the meantime, we enjoyed a beautiful day today. Clouds will begin to increase tonight. We could see a little patchy fog. There is a 30% chance of showers late tonight, mainly after midnight.

Shower and thunderstorms chances increase to 60% Friday during the day as the surface warm front develops. The main even will be Friday night along and ahead of the surface cold front.

The long-range outlook shows a quick shot of cold air moving in for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s on Saturday morning. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees. We may see a late-season freeze event Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s. Things return to a more spring-like pattern by early next week.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.