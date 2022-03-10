The Grounds Holding Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale

The Grounds will be holding Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in the parking lot. The Yard Sale will bs e from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Just in time for Spring cleaning, come out to sell your old clothes, décor, and whatever else you can fit into your space! Admission to the Yard Sale is free, but you must purchase a space to sell items.

Spaces are for sale on thegroundsmobile.com. Visit facebook.com/thegroundsmobile for more updates. For any questions or interviews, contact Hillary Nelson at (251) 380-8872 or hillary@mobilefair.com.

About The Grounds / Greater Gulf State Fair :

The Grounds is a year-round entertainment, convention and commercial venue that hosts several of the Gulf Coast’s largest events. The Greater Gulf State Fair founded in 1955 is a project of the Mobile Jaycees. Between the events at The Grounds and the annual Greater Gulf State Fair, the venue plays host to over a million people each year.

