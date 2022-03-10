Joe Jefferson Players presents ‘Ring of Fire’

The following information was presented by Joe Jefferson Players:

Joe Jefferson Players is excited to bring Ring of Fire to our stage! From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits—including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a unique musical legend!

Though he is never impersonated, Johnny Cash’s remarkable life story is told through his music, climaxing in a concert that will both move and exhilarate! Ring of Fire runs March 11-27, 2022, with performances on Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on our website at https://joejeffersonplayers.com/buy-tickets/ . For ticketing questions patrons can call or email our Box Office. Phone number: 251-471-1534 Email: Boxoffice@joejeffersonplayers.com For the safety of our actors and patrons, masks will be required to be worn at all performances and for the entirety of the performance.

