Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Judge grants $150,000 bail to alleged accomplice in Mobile mall shooting

Albert Quinney
Albert Quinney(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Thursday granted $150,000 bail to the third man charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at the Shoppes at Bel Air.

Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty rejected the prosecution request for a $250,000 bond and turned down a suggestion for electronic monitoring. He scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 22.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker argued Albert Quinney, 21, is a danger to the community.

“It was a cold-blooded murder,” he said. “Based on that, we’d be asking for a significant bond.”

The shooting took place in September in the parking lot of the mall in what prosecutors describe as a robbery. Walker said both Quinney and co-defendant Patrick Lewis were armed but that only Lewis fired. Bryan Maynard, a North Carolina resident died.

Lewis also is one of four men charged with the murders of Tony and Leila Lewis, the grandparents of local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Johana Suarez.
Woman pleads not guilty to intentionally running over boyfriend on I-10 in Mobile County
15-year-old was hit by bullet at a 2018 party
Man found guilty of reckless manslaughter in 2018 death of 15-year-old Anesa Baker
FOX10 coverage keeps people informed during Mobile County tornado
FOX10 coverage keeps people informed during Mobile County tornado