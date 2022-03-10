Judge grants $150,000 bail to alleged accomplice in Mobile mall shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Thursday granted $150,000 bail to the third man charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at the Shoppes at Bel Air.

Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty rejected the prosecution request for a $250,000 bond and turned down a suggestion for electronic monitoring. He scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 22.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker argued Albert Quinney, 21, is a danger to the community.

“It was a cold-blooded murder,” he said. “Based on that, we’d be asking for a significant bond.”

The shooting took place in September in the parking lot of the mall in what prosecutors describe as a robbery. Walker said both Quinney and co-defendant Patrick Lewis were armed but that only Lewis fired. Bryan Maynard, a North Carolina resident died.

Lewis also is one of four men charged with the murders of Tony and Leila Lewis, the grandparents of local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy.

