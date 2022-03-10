Man found guilty of reckless manslaughter in 2018 death of 15-year-old Anesa Baker

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury found Jamarkus Holifield guilty of reckless manslaughter in the 2018 killing of an innocent teenager.

Mobile investigators said Holifield fired a gun that scattered a crowd at the Grand Hall on Easter Sunday in 2018. Five people, including 15-year-old Anesa Baker, were shot.

The innocent, McGill-Toolen student and basketball player was hit by one of the bullets. Baker died in the hospital a week and half later.

At the time, police didn’t know who was to blame, but were on the hunt to figure it out. MPD even offered a $5,000 reward.

In May of 2018, Holifield was arrested. Prosecutors said Facebook messages from Holifield to a witness after the Grand Hall shooting stated that Holifield needed help getting rid of a gun that killed someone.

Holifield was charged with murder at the time. Police said he was actually out on bond for firing into another crowd, when he killed Baker.

The assistant district attorney on the case said the jury had the option to convict Holifield of murder, reckless manslaughter or find him not guilty. They chose reckless manslaughter.

Holifield’s sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.

