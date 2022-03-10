Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Man threatens to rob Chick-Fil-A in Spanish Fort

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A search is underway for a man who threatened to rob the Chick-Fil-A in Spanish Fort.

Surveillance video shows the man stopping an employee on her way into work on Wednesday. Police said he told her he was there to rob the place and was armed with a gun.

Investigators said the robbery didn’t happen, but they want to find him.

Call police if you can identify the man.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

15-year-old was hit by bullet at a 2018 party
Man found guilty of reckless manslaughter in 2018 death of 15-year-old Anesa Baker
FOX10 coverage keeps people informed during Mobile County tornado
FOX10 coverage keeps people informed during Mobile County tornado
Accused of breaking into St. Paul Episcopal School
College athlete arrested for allegedly breaking into St. Paul Episcopal School
Fugitive Files: Victoria Lindsey
Fugitive Files: Victoria Lindsey
Spring Hill track and field student arrested on burglary charge
Spring Hill track and field student arrested on burglary charge