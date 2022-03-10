Man threatens to rob Chick-Fil-A in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A search is underway for a man who threatened to rob the Chick-Fil-A in Spanish Fort.

Surveillance video shows the man stopping an employee on her way into work on Wednesday. Police said he told her he was there to rob the place and was armed with a gun.

Investigators said the robbery didn’t happen, but they want to find him.

Call police if you can identify the man.

