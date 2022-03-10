Mild conditions expected ahead of next cold front

Midmorning weather shows the rain has moved out, but the clouds are still around for now. The sky will be clearing out after midday today and then we’ll see highs jumping into the low 70s.

Another round of showers and storms return tomorrow and tomorrow night ahead of some bitterly cold air that will settle in this weekend.

Severe weather is a possibility tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of this strong cold front. Severe risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5 so be prepared for a chance of gusty winds. An isolated tornado is possible so have a way to get warnings!

We go sunny and cold this weekend with highs Saturday barely reaching the 50s and most spots below freezing Sunday morning.

