Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile police officer arrested on DUI charge

Christopher Colbert
Christopher Colbert(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police officer found himself behind bars on Sunday after he was arrested on a DUI charge.

A spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department said Christopher Colbert was arrested Sunday morning in his personal vehicle. Investigators said he was asleep behind the wheel of the car around 2 a.m. on the eastbound Interstate 10 exit ramp at DIP.

The department said officer Colbert has since been fired. In a news release, MPD said, “Colbert was initially hired in September 2019 however did not achieve permanent status with the Department. Colbert reapplied with the Department in late 2021 and was rehired in January 2022.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Passengers return to Mobile after a five-day cruise on the Carnival Ecstasy
Passengers return after first cruise from Mobile in two years
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Judge grants $150,000 bail to alleged accomplice in Mobile mall shooting
Judge grants $150,000 bail to alleged accomplice in Mobile mall shooting
MPD officer terminated following DUI arrest
MPD officer terminated following DUI arrest