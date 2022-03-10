Mobile police officer arrested on DUI charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police officer found himself behind bars on Sunday after he was arrested on a DUI charge.

A spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department said Christopher Colbert was arrested Sunday morning in his personal vehicle. Investigators said he was asleep behind the wheel of the car around 2 a.m. on the eastbound Interstate 10 exit ramp at DIP.

The department said officer Colbert has since been fired. In a news release, MPD said, “Colbert was initially hired in September 2019 however did not achieve permanent status with the Department. Colbert reapplied with the Department in late 2021 and was rehired in January 2022.”

