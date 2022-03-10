Passengers return after first cruise from Mobile in two years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Carnival Ecstasy pulled back into Mobile after embarking on a five-day Western Caribbean cruise that started last Saturday.

“It was beautiful,” said Cindy Meadows. “If nobody’s ever been you really need to get on carnival and go to Cozumel Mexico.”

The cruise was the first out of Mobile since the pandemic started about two years ago. Passengers from Pensacola say they missed having a cruise ship close to home.

“We sailed out of Mobile quite often before the shutdown and you know we’ll go to New Orleans also and we’ve been to a lot of ports but Mobile’s the closest,” said one passenger.

The ship returned to the cruise terminal several hours late due to a mechanical failure with one of the lifeboats Tuesday night.

“They were practicing their drills and two of the motors burned out,” said Tim Meadows. “They couldn’t get the boats back up they had to change the motors out.”

Some say the ship’s issues put a little stress on their vacation

“It slowed me getting home down because I have a plane to catch in like two hours,” said Takenya Sledge.

“They can’t fix this,” said Lorraine Kelly. “They need to just retire this ship and bring another ship in.”

While others made the most of the extra time.

“All it did was make the trip a little longer,” said Tim Meadows. “And we just drunk a little more,” added Cindy Meadows.

The same goes for those who waited on the ship to get back so they could set sail on the next voyage.

“That just gives us more time to hang out and enjoy Mobile that we don’t get to do more often together,” said Addie Galloway.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.