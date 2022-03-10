Recipe: Apricot Glaze for Roasting Ham

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup apricot preserves

1 cup orange juice

¼ cup Rouses Local Honey

1 tablespoon cornstarch (premixed in ¼ cup water)

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard (or Creole mustard)

1 spiral cut ham of choice

PROCEDURES:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F.

2. Place ham in roasting pan with fat side up; the melting fat will baste your ham. Turn ham over halfway through baking to avoid uneven salting from the brine in the meat. Follow the label directions for cooking times.

3. In a saucepan over medium-low heat, whisk apricot preserves, orange juice, honey, cornstarch mixture and brown sugar until well combined. Continue to cook over medium-low heat until slightly thickened, stirring frequently.

4. Add mustard and stir occasionally. Continue cooking over low heat 1 to 2 additional minutes. Remove from heat.

5. Pour glaze on ham during the last 30 minutes of baking. Reapply during the last 15 minute

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

