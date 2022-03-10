Saraland Lion’s Club hosts 14th Annual Pancake Breakfast

The following information was provided by Saraland Lion’s Club:

Lion’s Club International is a civic organization founded in 1917 in Chicago. In 1956, Saraland members founded our chapter. Our club currently has a mix of 64 men & women proudly serving our community in so many areas, including mentoring our young citizens with the Saraland High School Leo Club. We are delighted to have 3 members that’s been with us for over 30 years, Lion Dr. Rubenstein, Lion Ron Mitchell and Lion Bill Silver, whom all actively serve with us.

We serve our community in many ways. Saraland Lions Club serves by sponsoring children to diabetic camps; providing food donation to Saraland United Methodist Church food pantry and backpack program, as well as food donations/assistance to the Saraland AHEPA elderly residents. We partner with Eye World in Saraland to sponsor exams to those in need; we are involved in eye care research with Alabama Lion Sight. We assist the Cleveland House with activities and help as needed. We also assist several other organizations through our Pancake Breakfast fundraiser, by donating funds raised from this event to local groups. Lions club also has a disaster trailer that is used to assist during disasters in Alabama.

Web Page: www.saralandlionsclub.com

Facebook Page – facebook.com/saralandlionsclub

Saraland Lion’s club is hosting our 14th Annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser at:

Saraland United Methodist Church

415 McKeough St, Saraland AL 36571

Saturday March 12th from 6:30 to 11:30

Supporters may dine in or utilize our drive through option.

You may purchase tickets at Storage Sense – 700 Industrial Parkway (Hwy 158) in Saraland. Or any Saraland Lions Club member.

All funds raised at this annual fundraiser stay local in the community.

