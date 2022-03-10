Saraland Whataburger Fundraiser for Hayley Wright

The following information was provided by Hayley’s family:

Hayley Wright is 20 years old and a Junior at University of Mobile. She has suffered from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) for the past 4 years. This is a very rare nerve disorder that causes debilitating pain. Fewer than 200,000 cases in the US per year. After trying numerous treatments and medications, her family is seeking help from the Spero Clinic in Fayetteville Arkansas.

They have had success in reducing and/or eliminating the pain for many patients. Treatments are four days a week over the course of 12-16 weeks at a cost of around $50,000. You can help Hayley and her family by eating dinner at the Whataburger location in Saraland on March 10, 2022. A percentage of the sales will go to help Hayley from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and to donate, visit this website.

