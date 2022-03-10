Sunshine returns today, showers and storms back Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We still have a few light showers around early this morning but those showers will move out within the next several hours. Highs today will reach the low 70s as sunshine returns by this afternoon! That will be a welcome sight after being stuck in the 50s all day yesterday. Another round of showers and storms return tomorrow and tomorrow night ahead of some bitterly cold air that will settle in this weekend. Severe weather is a possibility tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of this strong cold front. Severe risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5 so be prepared for a chance of gusty winds. An isolated tornado is possible so have a way to get warnings! We go Sunny and cold this weekend with highs Saturday barely reaching the 50s and most spots below freezing Sunday morning.

