Third suspect charged in deadly Bel Air parking lot shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A third person is facing charges connected to a deadly shooting at the Shoppes at Bel Air.

Mobile police arrested Albert Quinney, 21, on a murder charge Wednesday evening.

He’s accused of taking part in the killing of Bryan Maynard in the mall’s parking lot in September 2021.

Nickolaus Hawkins and Patrick Lewis are the other two suspects in the case. Lewis is also among four suspects charged in the Happy Hill killings of Tony and Lelia Lewis, who were the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy.

Albert Quinney
Albert Quinney(Mobile County Metro Jail)
Nickolaus Hawkins
Nickolaus Hawkins(Mobile County Metro Jail)
Patrick Lewis
Patrick Lewis(Mobile County Metro Jail)

