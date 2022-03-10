Weather alerts put Mother Nature on blast Tuesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A much quieter night around the FOX 10 News viewing area. Not so much Tuesday night. Strong thunderstorms spawning a confirmed EF-1 tornado which touched down briefly in Mobile County.

When it came to the storm alerts -- from smart phones to TVs -- Mother Nature was put on blast. The first alert going out at around 12:42 a.m. and depending on how connected you are -- you may received several alerts.

FOX 10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith -- breaking into programming onair and online.

“The area of concern is located to the southwest of Mobile Regional Airport and is zipping off to the northeast,” said Jason.

He knows it can be the difference between life and death.

“And that’s why it’s really important to be on with the latest information on FOX 10 News so we can reassure viewers that are not in the storm’s path but help folks that are in the path prepare for the possible impacts,” said Jason.

One of those viewers -- Hailey Taulbee and her husband.

“I woke up from the warning on my phone so my husband came in and grabbed me and we went to our safe place. And as soon as we go there I opened up the Facebook app to look for FOX 10 and as soon as I opened my phone it was already on my feed -- so I instantly clicked on the live,” said Taulbee.

Our storm tracking technology -- pinpointing the danger zone and projected path.

“He started naming off streets. And of course when he named our street -- we were like okay -- this is serious. And that’s when we heard the like the roar and the wind and all of that came through -- but it was really really fast,” recalled Taulbee.

That same scenario playing out off Lakefront Drive near Grand Bay Wilmer Road.

“We jumped out of bed to go through the house to try and see if she’s okay because this is my mother-in-law who lives over here... And 10 seconds later it was over. It was really quick,” recalled Joe Clarke.

While there’s a little bit of clean-up -- there’s also the piece of mind -- they’re safe.

“We appreciate FOX 10 because they were on it. They were already on air as soon as it was happening,” said Taulbee.

