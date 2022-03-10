Woman pleads not guilty to intentionally running over boyfriend on I-10 in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman accused of intentionally running over her boyfriend on Interstate 10 pleaded not guilty Thursday, and a judge ordered she remain jailed without bail.

The incident happened in the early morning on Sunday. Law enforcement authorities allege that defendant Johana Suarez and her boyfriend were traveling from Miami to California and, after spending the night in Mississippi, accidentally started driving boninstead of west.

At some point, an argument ensued, and prosecutors allege that the boyfriend – Henry Hernandez – got of the car and began walking on the interstate. Suarez then turned the car around and hit Hernandez at 73 mph while traveling in the wrong direction, according to the allegations.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker said in court that the impact caused Hernandez to roll onto the hood of the car and that he traveled 150 feet before ending up in a ditch.

“All the evidence that we have is that this was an intentional act,” Walker said.

The prosecutor added that Suarez, 37, has said little to investigators.

“The defendant said she blacked out but would not discuss the details,” he told the judge.

Walker said Suarez was on her way to California to stand trial in Los Angeles County on March 8. He said the defendant has pending charges there from a 2020 case alleging mayhem, robbery and conspiracy.

Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty granted the prosecution request to maintain the order holding Suarez without bail. He cited three factors – the fact that she has no local ties to Mobile, her pending criminal charges in California and the nature of the allegations.

Defense attorney Will Alford, who is representing Suarez on the murder charge, asked for bail.

“Ms. Suarez, I’m sure, will follow any orders of the court,” he said.

Alford said outside the court that he just got the case and knows little about the facts. He said there would be an opportunity to revisit the bond issue.

“We’re going to look into that, and I will certainly file a motion re-address bond whenever I get some more information,” he told FOX10 News.

Suarez has been listed in court documents as a Miami resident. But she told the judge Thursday that her residence actually is in Valencia, California.

“I used to live in Miami, but after this incident, not anymore,” she said.

Hardesty set the case for a preliminary hearing on March 31.

