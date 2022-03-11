Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

1 killed in Bay Minette plane crash

Plane crash
Plane crash(AP News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Police and fire are on scene of a small, single-engine plane crash at the Bay Minette Airport that claimed the life of the pilot.

Authorities confirmed the death of the single occupant of the plane and said crash site is not accessible by public right-of-way.

The FAA is en route to the site to investigate the crash.

No further information is available.

This is a developing story and FOX10 will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

USA Health has announced the completion of construction of its freestanding emergency...
USA Health completes freestanding emergency department in west Mobile
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
U.S. lawmakers introduce Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act
‘You can’t get away with murder’: Emmett Till’s family, friends demand justice in ‘55 lynching
FAA approves Mobile Airport Authority's Master Plan
Mobile Airport Authority Awarded $100 Million in Government Spending Bill