$17 million-dollar park and boat launch in Orange Beach set to open in April

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - There are just a few weeks’ worth of work is left to be done at Baldwin County’s premier boat launch. The $17-million-dollar park on the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach will simply be called, The Launch but there’s nothing simple about it.

With six boat ramps capable of launching the largest trailered boats and the ability to park nearly 200 vehicles with trailers, Baldwin County boaters are ready for it to open.

Areal photo of The Launch offers view of entire 40+ acre site which is scheduled to open April 2022 (Baldwin County Commission)

“You got all kinds of people…folks who live here, folks that come down and visit. Congestion at the boat ramp’s a big problem,” said Baldwin County resident and angler, Joe Arredondo. “People backing in, pulling in, pulling out.”

Site construction is nearly done. The bathroom modules just came in and are being plumbed. The Grand Pavilion is going up. Additional paving, landscaping and lighting must still be done, and the park’s sign isn’t yet here. County Engineer, Joey Nunnally said everything is still on schedule to wrap up soon.

“Our goal is to have everything done by the end of the month,” Nunnally said. “We had a meeting with the contractor this morning and he feels like that’s a very doable thing.”

The project was funded through the state’s share of oil and gas lease revenue paid to the federal government by energy companies. The Gulf of Mexico Energy Securities Act (GOMESA) revenues have increased dramatically in recent years. Alabama’s share increased from just 200-thousand dollars a few years ago to nearly $42 million in 2021.

Alabama State Senator, Chris Elliott along with the support of State Representative Chip Brown got a bill passed that would guarantee those funds continue to come in their entirety to Mobile and Baldwin counties each year.

“There has been some haggling back and forth, but I’m thrilled with my colleagues in coming on board and recognizing the importance that coastal Alabama plays in the state’s economy and how important it is to keep these thirty-five to forty million dollars, annually, in Mobile and Baldwin County so that it doesn’t go anywhere else in the state,” Elliott explained.

That bill is now law. Governor Kay Ivey signed off on it Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

So, when will the launch open? A formal ribbon cutting is tentatively scheduled for mid to late April, depending on Governor Ivey’s schedule. Baldwin County officials only said the facility will be open to the public sometime in April 2022.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.