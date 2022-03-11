2022 Baldwin County Career & Job Fair

Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the Baldwin County Career & Job Fair. This event is free to attend with a wide range of industries present. You are encouraged to dress for an interview and bring copies of your resume. Riviera Utilities is a presenting sponsor.

It all takes place on March 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center on Highway 98. For more information, call Eastern Shore Chamber at (251) 928-6387 or email them at officeadmin@eschamber.com.

