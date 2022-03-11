Advertise With Us
70th Annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival is coming up! Chelsey and Michael spoke to event organizers to preview the big event. It takes place March 18, 19, and 20th in Downtown Fairhope and will feature more than 230 booths. A food court, children’s art tent and an entertainment stage will be there for you and your family to enjoy. For more information, visit this website.

