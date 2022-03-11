Advertise With Us
Alabama 69 closed in Clarke County after crash

(WHSV)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:08 a.m. today has caused a road closure in Clarke County.

According to ALEA just before 6 a.m., all lanes of Alabama 69 near the 15 mile marker in Clarke County are shut down because of the crash.

Troopers ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and assisting with traffic control. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly, the agency said.

