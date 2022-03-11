Alabama 69 closed in Clarke County after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:08 a.m. today has caused a road closure in Clarke County.

According to ALEA just before 6 a.m., all lanes of Alabama 69 near the 15 mile marker in Clarke County are shut down because of the crash.

Troopers ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and assisting with traffic control. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly, the agency said.



