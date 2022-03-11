Gas Apps to Help Save Money at the Pump

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The price of gas is up again...no surprise there.

AAA reporting gas prices hit another new record on Thursday, shooting up to $4.32 for a gallon of regular. Most experts say it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Unless you cruise around in an all-electric vehicle, ride a bike, or use transportation you’ll feel it that is if you haven’t already.

The one bright spot is at least we have some apps to help ease the pain at the pump.

Gas Buddy

Gas Buddy is perhaps the most popular of gas apps out there. It offers a straightforward view of gas stations nearby, as well as how much you can expect to pay at the pump. Just keep in mind the prices might be off when you show up; the crowdsourcing app depends on other drivers reporting the prices.

Gas Guru

Gas Guru, as you would expect, shows you gas prices in your area too. In the app, you can filter by the price, fuel grade and distance. The data comes from the Oil Price Information Service, a fuel-pricing service firm. You can also use Gas Guru to see what’s near the gas station, so if you need to run errands or grab a bite to eat, Gas Guru can help you out there as well.

Geico’s website offers local gas price information too, as does AAA’s smartphone app if you’re a member.

Fuelio

If you drive a lot, you may be interested in Fuelio. The app will help you find cheaper gas prices, but it also tracks your fill-ups, gives you a mileage log and in general allows you to manage your vehicle expenses, including trips to the mechanic, tolls and parking fees.

Waze

Waze isn’t just for rerouting drivers out of traffic backups, reporting potholes or disabled cars on the shoulder of the road...the beloved navigational app can also show you the nearest gas station along with prices. It also has a contactless payment feature at participating ExxonMobil and Shell stations. So once you arrive at the gas station, you can pay for your fuel on your phone.

Most experts believe the higher prices will linger through Labor Day.

