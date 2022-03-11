Gov. Ivey discusses gas & guns during campaign stop in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Kay Ivey made a campaign stop in Mobile Thursday night. The Governor was as the Herons Lake Country Club to speak to the Azalea City Republican Women.

Driving from Montgomery to the Port City -- Governor Ivey is well aware of the high gas prices.

“The problem is and the fact is President Biden’s policies are failed policies. He could make this country not dependent on foreign oil and gas and all that. And I’m calling on President Biden to step up and lead for the American people -- because it’s us that’s paying at the pump,” said Gov. Ivey.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to cause prices at the pump to skyrocket even more. According to AAA the national average for regular gas is $4.30 a gallon, here in Alabama $4.13 a gallon.

Before speaking to the group -- Governor Ivey says talk of suspending the states fuel tax (currently 28-cents per gallon) -- is not a feasible solution to offer relief to Alabamians.

“We’ve got more than 1,500 road and bridge projects underway -- and that’s bringing economic development and safety to our families and communities statewide. I don’t think we can suspend it at all. The problem is getting to the root of the problem and that is the Joe Biden policies they can be reversed,” said Gov. Ivey.

Talking to the group -- Governor Ivey listed some of her accomplishments since taking over the helm of the state.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to stand here before you tonight and share my vision for the state’s future. And I humbly ask for your support,” said Gov. Ivey.

Gov. Ivey also proud to stand behind the Second Amendment. The ink was still wet on the state’s Permitless Concealed Carry Legislation (House Bill 272) before she signed it moments before this interview.

“I carry a pistol. My permit ran out in February and I’ve been holding off to see if the bill is going to pass. I’ve always been a Second Amendment supporter and this is a good bill and I’m proud to sign it,” said Gov. Ivey.

The event was more than just a campaign stop for Gov. Ivey -- it was also a place to be seen for other candidates. A ton of Republican candidates on the ballot -- made an appearance at the event.

