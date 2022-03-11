At least two people shot in Maitre Park Thursday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting that left at least two people wounded.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Maitre park. The shooting was live streamed on social media.

The video showed a woman opening fire on at least two people who were running away.

Mobile police said the shooting happened around four o’clock. Those shots were allegedly fired after a fight.

In the video that was live-streamed, you see a woman firing at least seven shots as people scattered.

The investigation led police to Shannon Street which is near the park.

At least two people were taken into custody there and police also towed two cars that were in front the home.

The two victims have non-life-threatening injuries. One is a teenage girl. Police say the other victim is an adult female.

