Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Man shot on Weinacker Avenue in Mobile has died

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police responded to a shooting call at the 300 block of Weinacker Avenue at approximately 9:23 p.m Thursday night March 10.  Upon arriving on the scene officers found 28-year-old male Brandon Davis suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Mr. Davis was transported to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Mobile Police ask that anyone with information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FAA approves Mobile Airport Authority's Master Plan
Mobile Airport Authority Awarded $100 Million in Government Spending Bill
Crash on Alabama 69 in Clarke County claimes life of a Jackson woman
Police say the shooting was streamed on social media
At least two people shot in Maitre Park Thursday afternoon
Mobile police officer arrested on DUI charge