Man shot on Weinacker Avenue in Mobile has died

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police responded to a shooting call at the 300 block of Weinacker Avenue at approximately 9:23 p.m Thursday night March 10. Upon arriving on the scene officers found 28-year-old male Brandon Davis suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Mr. Davis was transported to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Mobile Police ask that anyone with information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip

