Mobile Airport Authority Awarded $100 Million in Government Spending Bill

MOBILE, Ala. (MAA) - The United States Congress passed a government spending bill Thursday night, which includes $100 million to the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) to construct a new international terminal at the Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM).

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) made the spending request as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations.

“This is a significant commitment from the federal government, and we are incredibly thankful to Senator Shelby,” said Elliot Maisel, Chairman of the Mobile Airport Authority. “This funding positions us more than halfway towards our goal of completing this project debt-free and providing premium air service to our community.”

This federal funding will be used for the design, planning, and construction of improvements at BFM including apron development and reconstruction, a new terminal, drainage, utility systems, and other projects.

MAA is on course to build the new international terminal debt-free by the Fall of 2024. The project is estimated to cost $250 million, which includes a new international terminal and parking garage.

“We are deeply appreciative to Senator Shelby,” said Chris Curry, Mobile Airport Authority President. “He has the same vision we do for Mobile and how we can better improve it on an international scale, including the new terminal at the Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM). This project wouldn’t be possible without his support and investment in our region.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.