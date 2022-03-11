Mobile woman to be sentenced for role in January 6th insurrection

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a week away from the sentencing of a Mobile woman for her role in the January 6th insurrection.

Kari Kelley pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the capitol building months ago. Now, she’s waiting to find out if she’ll serve time behind bars.

A US attorney recommended Kelley spend 30 days in prison, three months probation, 60 hours community service and pay $500 in restitution.

In a 25 page memo US Attorney Matthew Graves explained that the court should take into account that Kelley was the first out of her small group of four to enter the capitol through a broken window, referencing pictures of Kelley using a pole to get in a window.

Graves also added, once inside, Kelley FaceTimed with someone while pushing her way through the rioters and was not truthful in her debriefing to the FBI. Graves said that lack of truthfulness shows a lack of remorse.

The memo said in part, “Even if she didn’t personally engage in violence or property destruction during the riot, before entering the capitol on January 6, Kelley’s presence encouraged and celebrated the violence of that day.”

In a memo in support of Kelley, her attorney wrote that Kelley entered the capitol an hour after it was already breached, had no confrontation with law enforcement, and walked out without incident saying in part, “Ms. Kelley did not see any of the violence that had occurred earlier in the afternoon. However, she acknowledges now that her behavior was inappropriate and that she knew she should not have entered a building when there were signs around that it was not permissible to enter.”

Kelley’s attorney asked that she be sentenced to 12 months probation.

Kelley’s sentence hearing is set for Thursday, March 17th.

