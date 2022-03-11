Severe storms possible tonight into Saturday morning

As of midmorning we’ve very humid air with a few showers on radar. Storms will be scattered during the daytime with highs in the mid 70s later today.

Our severe weather risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5. Level 3 risk zone is to the East of us around Panama City and Valdosta. That’s where tornado odds are much higher. Stay weather aware today in case any warnings are issued! The severe weather threat begins after 5pm.

Bitterly cold air comes in after midnight with North winds at 20-45mph and temps will drop to the upper 30s. Highs tomorrow stay in the upper 40s despite the sunshine.

