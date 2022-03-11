Severe storms possible tonight into Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a warm and humid morning today with showers and storms returning so keep the rain gear close by. There will be the risk of severe storms today and tonight so have a way to get warnings if they are issued. Most of the rain will be during the nighttime hours, but storms can pop up in the daytime quickly with the air turning humid. Our severe weather risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5. Level 3 risk zone is to the East of us around Panama City and Valdosta. That’s where tornado odds are much higher. Stay weather aware today in case any warnings are issued! Bitterly cold air comes in after midnight with North winds at 20-45mph and temps will drop to the upper 30s. Highs tomorrow stay in the upper 40s despite the sunshine.

