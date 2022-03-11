Storms tonight, freeze Saturday

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for tonight. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Late evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat.

The strongest storms should begin after 8 p.m. in the western sections of our area. Mobile and Baldwin will deal with the main line between 10 p.m. and midnight. Most areas along the Florida Panhandle will see things improve after 2 a.m.

A surface warm front will lift across the area this evening. This will allow warm, unstable air to move into our area ahead of a strong cold front. Thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

Gale Force winds will impact local bays, sounds, and offshore Gulf waters late tonight through Saturday afternoon. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions! It is highly recommended that mariners without proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Cold air will move in behind the storms. A freeze warning is in effect for Saturday night. The outlook shows a quick shot of cold air moving in for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s on Saturday morning. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees. We will see an impressive late season freeze event Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s.

Things return to a more spring-like pattern by early next week.

