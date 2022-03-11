Advertise With Us
Two women shot in Theodore

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said two women were shot in Theodore Thursday evening.

The first victim was shot at the M&M Food Mart on Highway 90 just before 7 p.m. That woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Another woman was found wounded on Bowers Lane. She’s also expected to survive.

Right now, police don’t know if the shootings are related. No names have been released.

