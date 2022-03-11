USA Health completes freestanding emergency department in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - West Mobile residents will have another option for emergency medical care.

USA Health today announced the completion of construction of its freestanding emergency department at 181 Hillcrest Road in west Mobile. This facility is scheduled to open to the public at noon on Monday, March 14.

The state-of-the-art facility is intended to provide people who live and work in west Mobile more convenient access to the most advanced emergency and diagnostic care available in the region.

“When people in west Mobile are in need of emergency care, they now have a facility that is fully staffed by physicians who are board-certified in emergency medicine,” said Owen Bailey, chief executive officer of USA Health, for a news release. “This facility is the first part of a comprehensive medical campus designed to meet the emergent and everyday healthcare needs of patients – all designed to be convenient for the people of west Mobile.”

USA Health anticipates up to 15,000 patient visits per year at the location, which will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the news release. Led by board-certified emergency medicine physicians, patient care will be supported by significant imaging capabilities including a CT scanner, an MRI, X-ray and ultrasound, the release states.

“While this facility may look like its only purpose is provide emergency medical care for people who come through its doors, it is so much more. Its impacts will be felt throughout the state and region,” said Dr. John V. Marymont, executive vice president for medical affairs and dean of the University of South Alabama College of Medicine, for the news release.

Located adjacent to USA’s main campus, the new facility also will help to bring about new treatments, cures and preventions for diseases, according to USA Health. The synergistic relationship between clinicians and basic scientists will be enhanced by this facility because of its proximity to the main University of South Alabama campus, USA Health says.

USA Health recently started an emergency medicine residency program to increase the number of physicians specifically trained for emergency medicine. In addition to the medical school, USA has introductory and advanced educational programs in nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician’s assistant, radiological services, and speech pathology and audiology.

“Alabama currently has a shortage of board-certified emergency medicine physicians to care for citizens locally and throughout our state,” said Dr. Edward Panacek, professor and chair of the USA department of emergency medicine, for the news release. “This new facility will increase opportunities for our resident physicians to train with faculty physicians at a new location inside our academic health system.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.