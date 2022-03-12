Brutal winds blowing today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Wind gusts have topped 50 mph in spots so far for our Saturday. Expect those strong winds to continue to blow through the morning and gradually diminish later in the day.

With highs only in the upper 40s and the ridiculous wind, the wind chill will be extreme. Bundle up in everything you’ve got if you must be outside.

Also be careful on the roads with these winds, especially going over bridges.

The winds will decrease overnight, but so will the temperatures. Upper 20s to start on Sunday! Lots of sun though, with highs in the mid 50s Sunday.

Spring warmth returns for the upcoming week, with a good chance of rain on Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

