Colder air returns

A tornado watch is in effect for the eastern side of the forecast area, but may soon expire. We expect the threat to continue for areas like Pensacola and Destin into the early morning hours. Most areas along the Florida Panhandle will see things improve after 2 a.m. Thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. The severe threat will lower with the wind shift and the passing of the leading edge of rain.

Colder air spills in overnight. Gale force winds will impact local bays, sounds and offshore gulf waters Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions! It is highly recommended that mariners without proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Cold air will move in behind the storms. A freeze warning is in effect for Saturday night. The outlook shows a quick shot of cold air moving in for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s on Saturday morning. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees. We will see an impressive late season freeze event Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s.

Things return to a more spring-like pattern by early next week.

