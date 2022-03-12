Advertise With Us
Jackson woman dies in Clarke County crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - State troopers have identified a woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clarke County early Friday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Miranda C. Frierson of Jackson was driving on Alabama 69 about seven miles south of Coffeeville at 2:30 a.m. when her 2005 Chevrolet Suburban left the road and overturned. Frierson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to troopers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate to cause of the crash.

