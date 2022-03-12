Kids get a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of trucks at Touch A Truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a day filled with lots of honking, laughter, and smiles at Touch A Truck.

Children were able to explore a variety of cool trucks all for a great cause at Hank Aaron Stadium.

Children sat in the driver’s seat of all kinds of trucks, fulfilling their dreams of being inside a fire truck, bulldozer, and even a helicopter.

Many kids not being able to contain their excitement.

“I’m having fun and I love this so much,” said one child.

“Me too, I didn’t know anything, but now I love this and now it’s awesome,” said another.

The event is all about children and their joy, all the proceeds benefiting two organizations, Rapahope and Adoption Rocks, both are aimed at providing children the best life possible.

Adoption Rocks is a non-profit organization that provides adoption help, information, and adoption resources in Mobile, AL.

“We met so many people who found a crisis situation where doesn’t know what they’re going to do they found themselves pregnant and they just don’t know what to do,” said Chris Kalifeh from Adoption Rocks, “and we want to give them that understanding that adoption is just a fabulous option.”

While Rapahope is a non-profit that is dedicated to bringing joy to children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

“To be at an event where children everywhere are laughing and smiling and being a kid, that’s what we all do, that’s what both of these organizations do, is give families the opportunities for children to be children in a safe and happy environment,” said Melissa McNichol, Executive Director of Rapahope.

