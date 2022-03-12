Mobile ensures four shootings, six victims in bloody 13-hour stretch

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A string of four shootings hit the city in a little more than 13 hours Thursday and Friday, claiming a life of one victim and injuring five others.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said investigators are still working to gather all the facts, but he added that the shootings do not appear to be related to one another. He said the outburst of violence came after a period of a relative calm.

“We were doing well, but unfortunately, crime comes in patterns and spurts, and here we are,” he said.

Those shootings include:

A 4 p.m. altercation at Maitre Park that led gunshots. One woman and one 16-year-old girl suffered what police call non-life-threatening injuries. Police charged two sisters with second-degree assault – Consuela Jones and Allie Jones. They perform rap music under the name the Fam0us Twinss. Their father, James Walters, died last year in a shooting on Williams Street.

A 6:47 p.m. incident at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore. Police said two men bumped into each other at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore. One of the men pulled a gun and fired multiple times, hitting two bystanders. Prine said police are looking for a suspect in that incident, Trenteon King. He also has active warrants alleging robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle, the chief said.

At 9:22 p.m., a gunman shot Brandon Davis to death at a house on Weinacker Avenue in the Maysville community. Prine said that death resulted from a dispute with an unknown gunman who fired at least one shot. He said an ambulance rushed Davis to the University of South Alabama Health System’s University Hospital, but he did not survive.

At 5:18 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said two people approached the victim inside his home. One of them shot the man in the leg.

In addition to all the shooting injuries, there was a shooting at about 3:23 a.m. Friday that did not hit anyone. Prine said someone in a car fired into a home in the 1400 block of Driftwood Drive North.

A large crowd of friends and relatives gathered Friday at the home where Thursday’s shooting on Weinacker Street occurred. But they declined to talk to FOX10 News. “That’s my cousin,” one woman said. “We’re grieving.:

Lemon Street resident Louis Mobley said while Davis was growing up, he lived next door to him. Mobley says he even attended Davis’s party when he graduated from Williamson High School.

“He got a job, graduated high school,” Mobley said. “And then, you know, amongst all the adversities and everything, you know – in this community and what’s going on in these times we’re living. So, he’s a good guy.”

The shootings in Maitre Park came during a confrontation among two different groups of combatants, Prine said.

“What we do know is that we had two groups of females that met at the park intentionally to conduct a fight,” he said.

Prince said the Jones twins, 22, came to that fight packing heat.

“Both were armed with weapons,” he said. “Both, we believe, fired their weapons.”

Morris Pope, who works at the Cash & Carry Wholesale Grocery around the corner from Maitre Park, said he was in the back when the shooting occurred.

“I heard gunshots in the front and peeked out the door, and a black car was pulling away,” he said.

Last year’s shooting that killed the women’s father set off a chain of events and ended with a man who was not there going to an apartment complex on Florida Street seeking revenge. But police allege that man he kicked in the wrong door and shot an innocent 74-year-old man to death.

The shootings on Thursday and Friday come during a period when the city has made progress after a year in which it set a two-decade high in homicides, Prine said.

“We feel like it’s a setback,” he said. “But that’s what this business really is all about. You know, we get a lot of successes, we get a lot of wins. But unfortunately, we have these patterns and these crimes first.”

Prine said the city has experienced less crime in a number of important categories compared to the same point last years. Homicides have declined from 12 to 10, and assaults with a weapon have dropped from 30 to 28.

“It’s going to be incrementally, and you won’t see it until seven, eight, 10, 12 months down the road,” he said. “And that’s when you’ll be able to see whether or not our methods are working, and right now, they do appear to be working.”

Prine said he is convinced the city will continue to make progress.

“We’re not deviating from our plan,” he said. “Our plan has been working and we’re taking guns off the streets. We’re identifying targets, especially recidivist offenders. And we have been making arrests.”

